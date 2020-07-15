Two Columbia Clinics Added To Free Or Low-Cost Birth Control Network

Planned Parenthood and Spectrum Health Care in Columbia have joined a network that provides free or low-cost contraceptive services to women in Missouri.

In 2019, the first year of The Right Time initiative, six health centers with 13 locations around the state joined the provider network. Now, six additional health centers in 19 locations have been added, including two in Columbia, bringing the total across the state to 32.

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department is already part of the network.

In Missouri, 51% of all pregnancies are described by women as unintended, according to a Missouri Family Health Council news release.

Although the unintended pregnancy rate has declined, rates remain high among women of color and those in rural areas, according to the release.

