Two Dimensional: Not a negative thing

When one looks at the world around us, we usually see three dimensions of space. That is, things have length, breadth and width. In the world of mathematics, we may have abstractions of fewer dimension, like a point, line or surface, but it is difficult to image true cases in nature. However, such a class of materials does exist. The most notable example of two dimensional material is graphene, the isolation of which was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2010. In fact, there are many materials that can, under the right set of conditions, exhibit very similar characteristics and a number of scientists are currently studying them. Enter Erik Henriksen, a physicist from Washington University in St. Louis. He visited MSU recently to talk to colleagues in the department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science and to give a seminar to faculty and students. He stops by Stem Spots to discuss the exciting world of novel materials in the 21st century.