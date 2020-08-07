UM System Drops ACT and SAT Scores For 2021-2022 Applicants

All first-time undergraduate applicants to the University of Missouri System are not required to submit standardized testing scores for admission for the 2021-22 academic year.

The application of those who choose not to submit a standardized testing score — such as ACT and SAT — will not be placed at a disadvantage, according to a news release from the UM system.

“We recognize COVID-19 and the limited accessibility and availability of standardized tests nationwide present stress and challenges for applicants. This temporary policy will eliminate a hurdle created by the pandemic,” said Mun Choi, the UM System president and MU chancellor.

Those applicants choosing not to submit a standardized testing score will be reviewed based on GPA, class rank, academic course load, rigor of coursework, extracurricular and leadership activities, letters of recommendation and personal essays, according to the release.

The requirement of the minimum GPA required for admission may vary from institution to institution in the UM system, according to the release.

“Applications will still be thoroughly reviewed and must meet our institutional standards for academic excellence,” Choi said.

The admission requirements and review process for the applicants who choose to submit ACT or SAT scores will not change, according to the release.

“This pilot program will allow greater flexibility for student applicants in a way that keeps our universities competitive without sacrificing standards,” said Steve Graham, the senior associate vice president for academic affairs.

“It will also provide meaningful data to our universities to consider in regards to our formal admissions policy in the future,” Graham said.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City made the submission of ACT and SAT scores optional in January, according to the release.