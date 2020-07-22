UMKC, S&T Faculty Oppose Merger Ahead Of Planned UM Curators Vote

Faculty at two of the University of Missouri System’s four campuses are opposing a proposed merger of top administrative positions as a planned vote by the UM System Board of Curators approaches.

The Missouri University of Science and Technology and the University of Missouri-Kansas City faculty senates believe the move to combine the roles of MU chancellor and UM System president could create a conflict of interest and undermine their campuses’ authority and funding, according to documents approved by the groups earlier this month.

MU Faculty Council meets for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting Thursday. Although the body hasn’t taken a formal vote regarding the merger, the issue will “definitely be an item for discussion,” chair Clark Peters said Monday.

To read more, visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.