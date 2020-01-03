University of Missouri Sued Over Basketball Player's Case

Two women are suing the University of Missouri, saying the school mishandled allegations of sexual misconduct by a former basketball player.

The plaintiffs say the university did not fully follow its Title IX rules when it investigated allegations against Terrence Phillips.

After several female students alleged physical and sexual misconduct by Phillips, the university's Title IX office cleared him of rape and stalking allegations but found him responsible for violating two Title IX policies.

The lawsuit is asking that the university be required to change its Title IX policies. Phillips was dismissed from the basketball team in February 2018.