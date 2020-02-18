Vacant Buildings On Boonville Avenue To Be Torn Down

Some old buildings on Boonville Avenue are being demolished to make way for municipal parking.

The three vacant buildings, 827, 833 and 843-845 N. Boonville, have been acquired by the City of Springfield over the past few years. In a news release, city officials say the structures are in disrepair and are dangerous.

Demolition will soon get underway, and the project, which has a price tag of nearly $46,000, will take approximately 45 days.

The new lot will include 100 spaces, accessible parking for handicapped visitors to Government Plaza and lighting, according to the city.

The City Utilities bus stop shelter located just north of the buildings will be removed temporarily during the project to ensure public safety, according to the city. It will be reinstalled once the parking project is complete.

Another City of Springfield project that will soon get underway involves renovating the exterior of the former Springfield Mill and Lumber building at 216 W. Central. That project, which will provide more space for the Springfield Police Department, will cost just over $711,000. It’s expected to be finished in July.

