Veterans United Home Loans Was Nation's Largest VA Lender In 2019

Veterans United Home Loans — the largest private employer in Boone County — was the No. 1 Department of Veterans Affairs lender in the country for fiscal year 2019.

Fiscal 2019 marks the second year in the No. 1 spot for Veterans United, with 53,328 total loans, according to data from VA lender loan volume reports.

Confirmation of the company’s status nationally comes as it is completing one of its most recent changes: expansion into the State Farm Operations Center on Providence Road.

