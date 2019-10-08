VIDEO: 8 Reasons Horror Movies Are Scary Good Business

Don't see the video? Click here.
It is really hard these days to make money in the movie industry. Most movies don't make money. But there is a notable exception: horror movies.
Seven of the 10 most profitable films of all time are horror movies, and the reason why is quite simple: Horror movies are cheap to make, and they're insanely popular.
