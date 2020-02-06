VIDEO: The 'Good Thing' That Was Kansas City's Super Bowl Parade And Rally

Kansas City had much to celebrate on Wednesday — not only the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory, but the fact that no one was seriously injured at its parade and rally.

“When you have hundreds of thousands of people gathered and you have two people charged with something an a minimal number of people detained for any type of investigation, that’s a good thing on the surface," said Kansas City Police Department Sgt. Jake Becchina.

City officials were scheduled to provide updates on public safety and answer other post-parade questions on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, police reported late on Wednesday that their Lost Child Reunification points successfully reunited eight lost youth with their families.

"The LCR was new to this parade from the 2015 (Royals) one," Becchina wrote in an email to the media. "It involved several strategic points along the route on both sides designated as reunification points. The points then maintained contact with a centralized dispatch which took in reports of Found/Lost youth as well as parents who had lost their youth. This provided a smooth efficient operation. As I casually listened to the radio throughout the day I heard most reunification’s were made in a matter of minutes or less."

Kansas City Fire Department Assistant Chief Jimmy Walker reported that about 25 people were transported to a hospital and that the fire department responded to a number of injuries on site, including panic attacks and intoxication in addition to the falls.

“We had a number of intoxicated individuals and we had a number of falls,” Walker said. “We had a gentleman fall out of a tree. We’ve had people fall off of walls around Liberty Memorial.”

The police department detained five people, Becchina said, but only two were booked into jail and face charges. This includes a DUI charge for a driver who broke through the barriers at the start of the parade route and had to be stopped by police ramming into his car near Crown Center.

Parade cleanup started early in Wednesday evening and was expected to take overnight, according to city spokesman Chris Hernandez. About 150 staff members worked to pick up after the parade and rally. Residential trash and recycling collection Thursday and Friday were delayed a day so city workers could help with parade cleanup.

Julie Denesha is a freelance photographer and reporter for KCUR. Follow her on Twitter, @juliedenesha.

Aviva Okeson-Haberman is the Missouri government and politics reporter at KCUR 89.3. Follow her on Twitter: @avivaokeson.

