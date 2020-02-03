VIDEO: Watch Kansas City Fans Find Out The Chiefs Won The Super Bowl

Car horns blared throughout downtown Sunday night as fans celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' stunning comeback over the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV.

“We’re so happy and so grateful," said Logan Lund, a student at The University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kan.

"There’s no city in the world that will celebrate the Super Bowl win like Kansas City," he continued. "Kansas City will be on cloud nine for the next year. It’s been a long time coming for this city and I’m so glad to be here and witness this whole thing.”

Watch hometown fans celebrate at KC Live! in the Power & Light District:



Inside the Power and Light District, the party continued late into the night.

Fan Ricardo Nevarez praised the team for their strength and resiliance.

“We didn’t give up," says Nevarez between cheers. "We didn’t give up. It’s incredible. Our city is already growing so fast as it is. With us loving on the Kansas City Chiefs and them loving us by supporting and winning for our city, it’s going to be so beautiful. It is a blessing what occurred today.”

Julie Denesha is a freelance photographer and reporter for KCUR. Follow her on Twitter @juliedenesha.

