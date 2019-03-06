Views of the News: 'The Commons' Challenged at True/False

The screening of ‘The Commons’ during the True/False Film Fest led to a lot of off-screen action as several students featured in the film challenged the filmmakers’ process. Was their work #journalism? Or something else? Also, reaction to #LeavingNeverland, reporting on a known #hoax and why Google Canada is banning political advertising ahead of a federal election in that country.

From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Mike McKean: Views of the News. KBIA 91.3 FM