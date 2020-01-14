Views of the News: Did the Press Push Harry and Meghan Abroad?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reached an agreement with the rest of the Royal Family, and will spending more time in Canada. What responsibility did the British press have for their decision?

Yomi Adegoke, The Guardian: “The treatment of Meghan is racist. We should feel able to say so”

Ellie Hall, BuzzFeed: “Here are 20 headlines comparing Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton that might show why she and Prince Harry are cutting off royal reporters”

Hadas Gold, CNN: “Britain’s top tabloids were already going after Meghan. Now they’re twisting the knife.”

Mark Landler, New York Times: “Queen ‘supportive’ of Prince Harry and Meghan’s ‘new life’”

Karla Adam & William Booth, Washington Post: “Queen Elizabeth II agrees to a ‘period of transition’ in which Harry and Meghan spend time in Britain and Canada”

Former press secretaries call for briefings

Open letter, published by CNN: “Why America needs to hear from its government”

Morgan Gstalter, The Hill: “Ex-White House press, military officials call on Grisham to restart regular briefings”

Lydia O’Connor, HuffPost: “Former White House officials call for return of regular press briefings”

Charlie Nash, Mediaite: “Former White House press secretaries, gov’t officials sign open letter calling for return of press briefings”

Alison Flood, The Guardian: “Don Winslow and Stephen King offer $200K if White House holds a press briefing”

Margaret Sullivan, Washington Post: “Stephanie Grisham is not the worst-ever White House press secretary. Here’s why.”

Michael M Grynbaum & Katie Rogers, New York Times: “Stephanie Grisham: Trump’s press secretary who doesn’t meet the press”

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “Stephanie Grisham’s laughable dodge”

Innocent until proven guilty

Mike Canon, WCPO: “WCPO is cutting back on the use of mug shots with crime stories”

New Hampshire House Bill 1157

Romance Writers leadership resigns

Karen Grigsby Bates, NPR: “Romance Writers of America leadership resigns”

Concepción de León, New York Times: “Romance Writers of America leadership resigns”

Winfrey steps back from #MeToo doc

Lacey Rose, The Hollywood Reporter: “Oprah Winfrey steps away from Russell Simmons accuser doc, pulls from Apple+”

Adam Rosenberg, Mashable: “Oprah Winfrey cuts ties to #MeToo doc about a Russell Simmons accuser”

Brian Welk, The Wrap: “Oprah Winfrey breaks from Russell Simmons documentary, film will no longer air on Apple+”

Nicole Sperling, New York Times: “Oprah Winfrey pulls out of documentary on music mogul Russell Simmons”

Ian Sherr, CNET: “Oprah quits sexual harassment documentary slated for Apple TV Plus and Sundance”

Anthony D’Alessandro, Deadline: “Russell Simmons accuser documentary filmmakers ‘disappointed’ in Oprah exit, will still premiere film at Sundance”

Matt Donnelly, Variety: “Oprah drops Russell Simmons accuser doc from Apple slate two weeks before Sundance premiere”

Ian Mohr, Page Six: “Oprah Winfrey backs out of doc focused on Russell Simmons accusers”

Christi Carras, Chicago Tribune: “Russell Simmons confronts Oprah Winfrey over documentary featuring one of his accusers”

Oscar nominations

Brooke Barnes & Nicole Sperling, New York Times: “Oscar nominations 2020: ‘Joker’ leads with 11 nods; three others get 10”

Bethany Minelle, Sky News: “Oscars: Top nominations overwhelmingly white and male”

Brett Lang, Variety: “’Joker’ tops Oscar nominations, but female directors, acrots of color virtually ignored”

Nicole Sperling, New York Times: “Greta Gerwig isn’t as outraged as Twitter about her directing snub”

Ramin Setoodeh, Variety: “Oscar nominations: 15 biggest snubs and surprises, from Jennifer Lopez to Adam Sandler”

Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times: “Commentary: Oscar nominations 2020: Kenneth Turan says the academy looks both forward and backward”

Patrick Ceoma, Radio Times: “Oscars 2020: Joker becomes the most nominated comic book movie of all time”

Panera hires ‘Phyllis’

Jessica Wohl, Ad Age: "Panera Bread hires Phyllis from 'The Office' the handle French Onion soup fallout"