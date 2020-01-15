 Views of the News: Did the Press Push Harry and Meghan Abroad? | KBIA
Related Program: 
Views of the News

Views of the News: Did the Press Push Harry and Meghan Abroad?

By 7 minutes ago
  • Professor Earnest Perry
    Professor Earnest Perry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reached an agreement with the rest of the Royal Family, and will spending more time in Canada. What responsibility did the British press have for their decision? Also, a call for White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham to step up to the podium from 13 of her predecessors and Oprah Winfrey pulls out of a Sundance-bound documentary targeting Russell Simmons From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News. KBIA 91.3 FM

Tags: 
Amy Simons
Earnest Perry
Kathy Kiely
Views
Views of the News

Related Content

Views Preview: Did the Press Push Harry and Meghan Abroad?

By 23 hours ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reached an agreement with the rest of the Royal Family, and will spending more time in Canada. What responsibility did the British press have for their decision?

Views of the News: How to Cover Conflict with Iran

By Jan 8, 2020

This week, an in-depth look at the coverage of the airstrikes in Iran: why the punditry is giving some flashbacks to 2003, why we might want to think twice before throwing out words such as “assassination,” and where we’re seeing misinformation and #deepfakes slip through. Also, what audiences want from us, and how we can resolve to give them that in 2020. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Views Preview: How to Cover Conflict With Iran

By Jan 7, 2020

This week, an in-depth look at the coverage of the airstrikes in Iran: why the punditry is giving some flashbacks to 2003, why we might want to think twice before throwing out words such as “assassination,” and where we’re seeing misinformation and deepfakes slip through. Also, what audiences want from us, and how we can resolve to give them that in 2020. 