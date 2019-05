It’s game over for Game of Thrones. How did fans respond to the series finale? And, what might that mean for HBO and the future of its streaming service? Also, police accused of going too far to get a reporter to reveal his sources, a presidential pardon for media mogul Conrad Black and a teen from St. Louis scoops the national media. From the Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Mike McKean: Views of the News.