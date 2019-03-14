 Views of the News: Gayle King Schools Journalists In the Art of the Interview | KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News: Gayle King Schools Journalists In the Art of the Interview

Gayle King’s interview with R. Kelly has been described as a master class for journalists. This week, an analysis of her questions, her body language, and the discussion the conversation created. Also, Facebook’s pivot to privacy, an Arkansas newspaper publisher sues over anti-BDS pledge, and the internet’s happiest day. From the Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Mike McKean: Views of the News.

