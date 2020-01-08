 Views of the News: How to Cover Conflict with Iran | KBIA
Views of the News: How to Cover Conflict with Iran

  • Professor Amy Simons
This week, an in-depth look at the coverage of the airstrikes in #Iran: why the punditry is giving some flashbacks to 2003, why we might want to think twice before throwing out words such as “assassination,” and where we’re seeing misinformation and #deepfakes slip through. Also, what audiences want from us, and how we can resolve to give them that in 2020. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News. KBIA 91.3 FM

https://www.facebook.com/viewsonkbia/videos/988214258228472/?t=92

Amy Simons
Earnest Perry
Kathy Kiely
Views of the News
