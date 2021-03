Was Oprah Winfrey's conversation with Meghan and Prince Harry the best journalistic interview ever done? While it might seem hyperbolic, some journalism scholars are calling it just that. Hear what our experts think. Also, the trials of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and journalists arrested during Black Lives Matter protests, and Sen. Roy Blunt says he won’t seek re-election. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.