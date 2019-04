It might be the most cringeworthy video to go viral this year. Why did the news staff at WTOL-11 produce a #hypevideo for the Toledo Public Schools? And, how might it compromise the staff’s reporting efforts in the future? Also, Infowars host Alex Jones claims ‘pyschosis,’ changes to the Oscar rules, and reporting on allegations against former vice president Joe Biden. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Mike McKean: Views of the News. KBIA 91.3 FM