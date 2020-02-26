Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein awaits his sentence for rape and criminal sexual action. With calls for people to keep coming forward to report misconduct, what’s next in the reporting of the #MeToo movement? Also, a departure from non-disclosure agreements, dozens of #Bloomberg supporters are blocked from #Twitter, and #Netflix says it will publish list of its most popular programs. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Monique Luisi and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News. KBIA 91.3 FM
Views of the News: What's Next for #MeToo Following Weinstein Conviction?
By Travis McMillen • 4 minutes ago