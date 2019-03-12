Views Preview: Gayle King Schools Journalists In the Art of the Interview

Gayle King’s interview with R. Kelly has been described as a master class for journalists. This week, an analysis of her questions, her body language, and the discussion the conversation created.

Arianna Davis, The Oprah Magazine: “’I never thought R. Kelly was going to hit me,” Gayle King reveals of her volatile interview”

Elizabeth A. Harris, New York Times: “How Gayle King kept her cool during the R. Kelly interview”

James Poniewozik, New York Times: “On CBS, R. Kelly was trapped in the camera eye”

Claudia Koerner, BuzzFeed: “People are praising Gayle King for keeping her cool while interviewing R. Kelly”

Nicole Sands, People: “Gayle King commended for leading a ‘master class in poise’ during raucous R. Kelly interview”

KDRV-TV: “Here’s what Gayle King was thinking during the R. Kelly interview”

Amy Russo, HuffPost: “R. Kelly’s publicist says meltdown during interview with Gayle King helped singer”

Paper fights state’s anti-BDS law

Vice News: “This Arkansas newspaper is fighting the state’s anti-BDS law”

Lindsey Millar, Arkansas Times: “’Vice News’ reports on Arkansas Times’ anti-boycott pledge lawsuit”

Nick Meyer, The Arab American News: “Arkansas newspaper suing state over anti-BDS law”

Ben Kesslen, NBC News: “Publisher embroiled in legal battle with Arkansas over law banning Israel boycotts”

Sunshine Week

Sunshine Week: “It’s your right to know”

David Bauder & David A. Lieb, Associated Press: “Decline in readers, ads leads hundreds of newspapers to fold”

Michael Casey, Associated Press: “Loss of local news hinders ability to watchdog government”

Alan D. Miller, Columbus Dispatch: “Alan Miller: ‘Sunshine Week’ time to reflect on news, open government”

Jerry Zremski, The Buffalo News: “How the nation’s media shed light on wrongdoing in 2018”

Pivot to privacy

Mark Zukerberg, Facebook: “A privacy-focused vision for social networking”

Kurt Wagner, Re/Code: “This could be the beginning of the end for Facebook’s social network”

Laura Hazard Owen, Nieman Journalism Lab: “If Facebook goes private, where will the misinformation go?”

Nicholas Thompson, Wired: “Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook’s future and what scares him most”

Kurt Wagner, Re/Code: “Mark Zuckerberg believes Facebook’s future is private messaging”

Matthew Ingram, Columbia Journalism Review: “Facebook says the future is private messaging, not public posts”

Saudi wife-tracking app

Matthew Ingram, Columbia Journalism Review: “Google, Apple, and the Saudi wife-tracking app”

Lucas Laursen, Fortune: “’Facilitating Saudi patriarchy:’ Apple and Google blasted for carrying app where Saudi men track wives”

Hamza Shaban, Washington Post: “Critics call on Apple and Google to shut down Saudi app that can restrict women’s travel”

Williams Pelegrin, Android Authority: “Google says an app that tracks Saudi women’s whereabouts doesn’t violate its terms”

DNC shuts Fox News out of debates

Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “Chris Wallace of Fox News calls Democrats’ debate ban ‘shortsighted’”

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “Democratic National Committee rejects Fox News for debates, citing New Yorker article”

Jane Mayer, The New Yorker: “The making of the Fox News White House”

Joe Concha, The Hill: “Why DNC barring Fox News from debates hurts party candidates”

Internet’s happiest day

Victor Luckerson, The Ringer: “What was the happiest day on the internet this decade?”