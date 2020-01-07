Views Preview: How Cover Conflict With Iran

This week, an in-depth look at the coverage of the airstrikes in Iran: why the punditry is giving some flashbacks to 2003, why we might want to think twice before throwing out words such as “assassination,” and where we’re seeing misinformation and deepfakes slip through. Also, what audiences want from us, and how we can resolve to give them that in 2020.

Jon Alsop, Columbia Journalism Review: “The killing of Qassam Suleimani and the road to war with Iran”

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “The TV pundits are talking about prospects for war with Iran, and it sounds a lot like 2003”

Tim Dickinson, Rolling Stone: “6 reasons the conflict with Iran is giving us Iraq war flashbacks”

Ted Johnson, Deadline: “News networks turn to impact of U.S. assassination of top Iranian leader – Update”

Dan Froomkin, Press Watch: “What the press needs to do to stop the march to war in Iran”

Joe Pompeo, Vanity Fair: “’The march to hell is a hell of a drug’: With Trump’s Iran conflict, the media is under a microscope”

Robert Mackey, The Intercept: “As Sanders and Warren vow to block war with Iran, Biden and Buttigieg offer better-run wars”

Pema Levy, Mother Jones: “A democratic senator has introduced a resolution to prevent war with Iran”

Zach Montague, New York Times: “Pence links Suleimani to 9/11. The public record doesn’t back him.”

Kathy Gilsinan, The Atlantic: “It wasn’t the law that stopped other presidents from killing Soleimani”

Michelle Goldberg, New York Times: “The nightmare stage of Trump’s rule is here”

Rumors and Misinformation

Reis Thebault, Washington Post: “A GOP congressman tweeted a fake image of Obama with the Iranian president. They never met.”

Li Cohen, CBS News: “College students panic over FAFSA’s fine print about registering for the draft”

Jala Washington, KFOX: “College students worried about a draft after misinformation spreads on social media”

Edited video befalls Biden

Beatrice DuPuy, Associated Press: “Video edited to suggest Biden made a racist remark”

Greg Sargent, Washington Post: “A deceptively edited video of Joe Biden signals what’s coming”

Katelyn Burns, Vox: “A deceptively edited video of Joe Biden illustrates a big problem in 2020”

Daniel Funke & Amy Sherman, Politifact: “A deceptively edited video of Joe Biden falsely suggests he made racist comment”

Facebook’s limited ban on deepfakes

Monika Bickert, Facebook: “Enforcing against manipulated media”

David McCabe & Davey Alba, New York Times: “Facebook says it will ban ‘deepfakes’”

Tony Romm, Drew Harwell & Isaac Stanley-Becker, Washington Post: “Facebook bans deepfakes, but new policy may not cover controversial Pelosi video”

Bill Chappell, NPR: “Facebook issues new rules on deepfake videos, targeting misinformation”

‘Sleepwalking into 2020’

Ed Pilkington, Adam Gabbatt, Jim Waterson, Akintunde Ahman, Lauren Harris & Savannah Jacobson, The Guardian & Columbia Journalism Review: “Sleepwalking into 2020: Are the media who missed Trump’s 2016 rise ready now?”

2020 Resolutions for the News Media

Catherine Rampell, Washington Post: “Here are four suggested New Year’s resolutions for the media”

Brian Stelter, CNN: “’Tune out the noise,’ plus other New Year’s resolutions from media and tech executives”

Digiday Editors, Digiday: “The anti-predictors: What won’t happen in media and marketing in 2020”

Brian X. Chen, New York Times: “The tech that will invade our lives in 2020”

Jill Geisler, Columbia Journalism Review: “2020 resolutions for news leaders”

What audiences want

Katalina Deaven, International News Media Association: “Research: What readers want in a story”

Tamar Wilner, Gina Masullo Chen & Domnique A. Montiel Valle, University of Texas at Austin Center for Media Engagement: "What people want to know about the news”

Media Literacy Now: “U.S. Media Literacy Report 2020”