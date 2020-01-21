Views Preview: Remembering Rod Gelatt

He’s been called “grandfather of mid-Missouri media,” a nod to his decades of leadership at KBIA, KOMU and the Missouri School of Journalism. This week, we remember this show’s creator, Rod Gelatt. He died Sunday at his home in Arizona. He was 93.

KBIA Staff, KBIA: “Former KOMU, KOMU news director Rod Gelatt dies”

Covering the Impeachment Trial

Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “Even C-SPAN is piqued: Senate puts limits on trial coverage”

Shawn Illing, Vox: “’Flood the zone with s**t’: How misinformation overwhelmed our democracy”

KC station to run Russian programming

Steve Vockrodt, Kansas City Star: “Kansas City radio station agrees to broadcast Russian-owned ‘propaganda’ program”

Chris Reeves, Daily Kos: “Do not adjust your radio. We are controlling transmission. Russian propaganda buys hours of time”

The Endorsement Process

Daniel D’Addario, Variety: “The New York Times’ made-for-tv endorsement missed the mark”

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “Reality TV show or solemn political ritual? The New York Times turns the TV cameras on its candidate endorsement process”

Ashley Feinberg, Slate: “New York Times Editorial Board: For president, Warren – and, uhhhhh, also Klobuchar”

Matt Laslo, NBC: “The New York Times presidential endorsement shows why newspapers must end the practice’

Time to add gender editors?

Isabel Gonzalez Ramírez, International Journalists’ Network: “The case for a gender editor”

Azaria won’t voice Apu on ‘The Simpsons’

Fred Topel, /Film: “’The Simpsons’ star Hank Azaria will no longer voice Apu”

Kimmy Yam, NBC News: “Hank Azaria confirms he won’t be voicing Apu on ‘The Simpsons’"

Glenn Greenwald arrested

The Intercept: “The Intercept condemns Brazilian criminal complaint against Glenn Greenwald as an attack on free press”

Sam Cowie, The Guardian: “Brazilian prosecutors charge journalist Glenn Greenwald with cybercrimes