Views Preview: The Reponse to Blasting Baltimore

Subscriptions soar following a Baltimore Sun editorial in response to President Trump’s attack on the livability of the city. Are Americans voting with their dollars?

Baltimore Sun Editorial Board, Baltimore Sun: “Better to have a few rats than to be one”

Hannah Knowles, Washington Post: “Trump attacked Baltimore. The city’s newspaper wrote a scathing response.”

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “Even on Saturday morning, Fox News cannot hide”

Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, New York Times: “Baltimore to Trump: Knocking our city is our job, not yours”

Brian Stelter, CNN: “The Fox News distortions behind Trump’s attack on Baltimore and its congressman”

Aaron Klein, Breitbart: “Bernie Sanders blasted Elijah Cummings’ district as a ‘third world country’”

Round Two: Democrats Debate

David Bauder, Assocated Press: “New rules for 2nd debate: No 1-word answers or show of hands”

A late call?

Steven Hsieh, Phoenix New Times: “ASU criticized for reprimanding J-School student for tweet about immigrant father”

Brenna Toshner, The State Press: “Cronkite School criticized on Twitter for student social media policy”

Michael Roberts, Westword: “CPR’s Kevin Dale on being bashed for email over immigration tweet”

Bill Goodykoontz, Arizona Republic: “Former ASU journalism student was reprimanded for a tweet. Should she have been?”

Libel in student press

Diedre Fernandes, Boston Globe: “Student newspaper case could upend journalism protections”

The Savory Tort: “’Have you seen this man?’: Student newspaper editor on libel hook for campus crime coverage”

Universal Hub: “Court warns reporters to be careful publishing BOLO reports from police logs”

KY student’s lawsuit dismissed

Peter Wade, Rolling Stone: “Judge dismisses Covington student’s lawsuit against ‘Washington Post’”

Oliver Darcy & Brian Stelter, CNN: “Judge dismisses Sandmann lawsuit against the Washington Post”

Richard Lieby, Washington Post: “Judge dismisses libel suit against Washington Post brought by Covington Catholic High School student”

Max Londberg & Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer: “$250 million Sandmann lawsuit against Washington Post dismissed by federal judge”

When a key source is murdered