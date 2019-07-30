 Views Preview: The Reponse to Blasting Baltimore | KBIA
Views of the News

Views Preview: The Reponse to Blasting Baltimore

Subscriptions soar following a Baltimore Sun editorial in response to President Trump’s attack on the livability of the city. Are Americans voting with their dollars?

Baltimore Sun Editorial Board, Baltimore Sun: “Better to have a few rats than to be one

Hannah Knowles, Washington Post: “Trump attacked Baltimore. The city’s newspaper wrote a scathing response.

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “Even on Saturday morning, Fox News cannot hide

Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, New York Times: “Baltimore to Trump: Knocking our city is our job, not yours

Brian Stelter, CNN: “The Fox News distortions behind Trump’s attack on Baltimore and its congressman

Aaron Klein, Breitbart: “Bernie Sanders blasted Elijah Cummings’ district as a ‘third world country’

Round Two: Democrats Debate

David Bauder, Assocated Press: “New rules for 2nd debate: No 1-word answers or show of hands

A late call?

Steven Hsieh, Phoenix New Times: “ASU criticized for reprimanding J-School student for tweet about immigrant father

Brenna Toshner, The State Press: “Cronkite School criticized on Twitter for student social media policy

Michael Roberts, Westword: “CPR’s Kevin Dale on being bashed for email over immigration tweet

Bill Goodykoontz, Arizona Republic: “Former ASU journalism student was reprimanded for a tweet. Should she have been?

Libel in student press

Diedre Fernandes, Boston Globe: “Student newspaper case could upend journalism protections

The Savory Tort: “’Have you seen this man?’: Student newspaper editor on libel hook for campus crime coverage

Universal Hub: “Court warns reporters to be careful publishing BOLO reports from police logs

KY student’s lawsuit dismissed

Peter Wade, Rolling Stone: “Judge dismisses Covington student’s lawsuit against ‘Washington Post’

Oliver Darcy & Brian Stelter, CNN: “Judge dismisses Sandmann lawsuit against the Washington Post

Richard Lieby, Washington Post: “Judge dismisses libel suit against Washington Post brought by Covington Catholic High School student

Max Londberg & Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer: “$250 million Sandmann lawsuit against Washington Post dismissed by federal judge

When a key source is murdered

Jack Nicas, New York Times: “

Bobby Ross Tweet: https://twitter.com/bobbyross/status/1151961146460659716

Kelly McBride, Poynter: “This journalist got a big scoop, only to watch Fox News steal his reporting – and his traffic

Bobby Ross, Jr., Christian Chronicle: “Ebola survivor Dr. Kent Brantly returning to Africa as medical missionary

Caleb Parke, Fox News: “After surviving Ebola, this medical missionary is returning to Africa

