Views Preview: Should Retired Journalists Be Endorsing Candidates?

Former ABC White House Correspondent Sam Donaldson endorsed Michael Bloomberg for president. Does offering such an opinion compromise a retired journalist in the way it does those still working in the newsroom?

Tom Jones, Poynter: “Should retired journalists voice their opinions?”

Sam Donaldson, CNN: “Sam Donaldson: Mike Bloomberg is the president we need”

Bloomberg getting a pass?

Laura Bassett, GQ: “Why is Bloomberg’s long history of egregious sexism getting a pass?”

Michael Kranish, Washington Post: “Mike Bloomberg for years has battled women’s allegations of profane, sexist comments”

Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “Bloomberg News’s dilemma: How to cover a boss seeking the presidency”

Rosie Gray, BuzzFeed: “Michael Bloomberg’s campaign is huge. That’s the point”

Don’t mail that ballot!

Editorial, Tampa Bay Times: “Florida Democrats, don’t mail that presidential primary ballot”

McClatchy’s bankruptcy filing

Craig Forman, McClatchy: “A letter from leadership”

Kevin G. Hall, Sacamento Bee: “McClatchy files bankruptcy to shed costs of print legacy and speed shift to digital”

Katie Robertson and Marc Tracy, New York Times: “McClatchy, a major U.S. newspaper chain, files for bankruptcy”

Ken Doctor, Nieman Lab: “Newsonomics: Six takeaways from McClatchy’s bankruptcy”

Rick Edmonds, Poynter: “McClatchy files for bankruptcy protection to shed debt and reorganize. Key details remain to be negotiated.”

Margaret Sullivan, Washington Post: “The future of local newspapers just got bleaker. Here’s why we can’t let them die.”

Elizabeth Grieco, Pew Research Center: “Fast facts about the newspaper industry’s financial struggles as McClatchy files for bankruptcy”

A new life for newspaper buildings

Tom Acitelli, New York Times: “Your new condo? That was the sports desk”

‘Reforming’ the BBC

PA Media, The Guardian: “No 10 could scrap BBC licence fee in favour of a subscription model”

Hadas Gold, CNN: “The BBC is nearly 100 years old. Will it survive the next decade?”

ITV: “Cabinet minister plays down concerns the TV licence fee is facing the axe”

Sky News: “BBC could be forced to sell radio stations in a ‘massive pruning back’”

Tim Shipman, The Sunday Times: “No 10 tells BBC licence fee will be scrapped”

The Telegraph: “BBC will be forced to scrap licence fee and downsize, says Boris Johnson’s aides”

Peter Stubley, Independent: ”Downing Street ‘vows to abolish BBC license fee’”

BBC: “BBC licence fee: Tory MPs warn No 10 against fight”

Breaking up is hard to do

