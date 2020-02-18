 Views Preview: Should Retired Journalists Be Endorsing Candidates? | KBIA
Related Program: 
Views of the News

Views Preview: Should Retired Journalists Be Endorsing Candidates?

By 3 minutes ago
  • Sam Donaldson appears at the Kaplan Fellowship 25th Anniversary Celebration.
    Sam Donaldson appears at the Kaplan Fellowship 25th Anniversary Celebration.
    Missouri School of Journalism

Former ABC White House Correspondent Sam Donaldson endorsed Michael Bloomberg for president. Does offering such an opinion compromise a retired journalist in the way it does those still working in the newsroom?

Tom Jones, Poynter: “Should retired journalists voice their opinions?

Sam Donaldson, CNN: “Sam Donaldson: Mike Bloomberg is the president we need

Bloomberg getting a pass?

Laura Bassett, GQ: “Why is Bloomberg’s long history of egregious sexism getting a pass?

Michael Kranish, Washington Post: “Mike Bloomberg for years has battled women’s allegations of profane, sexist comments

Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “Bloomberg News’s dilemma: How to cover a boss seeking the presidency

Rosie Gray, BuzzFeed: “Michael Bloomberg’s campaign is huge. That’s the point

Don’t mail that ballot!

Editorial, Tampa Bay Times: “Florida Democrats, don’t mail that presidential primary ballot

McClatchy’s bankruptcy filing

Craig Forman, McClatchy: “A letter from leadership

Kevin G. Hall, Sacamento Bee: “McClatchy files bankruptcy to shed costs of print legacy and speed shift to digital

Katie Robertson and Marc Tracy, New York Times: “McClatchy, a major U.S. newspaper chain, files for bankruptcy

Ken Doctor, Nieman Lab: “Newsonomics: Six takeaways from McClatchy’s bankruptcy

Rick Edmonds, Poynter: “McClatchy files for bankruptcy protection to shed debt and reorganize. Key details remain to be negotiated.”

Margaret Sullivan, Washington Post: “The future of local newspapers just got bleaker. Here’s why we can’t let them die.

Elizabeth Grieco, Pew Research Center: “Fast facts about the newspaper industry’s financial struggles as McClatchy files for bankruptcy

A new life for newspaper buildings

Tom Acitelli, New York Times: “Your new condo? That was the sports desk

‘Reforming’ the BBC

PA Media, The Guardian: “No 10 could scrap BBC licence fee in favour of a subscription model

Hadas Gold, CNN: “The BBC is nearly 100 years old. Will it survive the next decade?

ITV: “Cabinet minister plays down concerns the TV licence fee is facing the axe

Sky News: “BBC could be forced to sell radio stations in a ‘massive pruning back’

Tim Shipman, The Sunday Times: “No 10 tells BBC licence fee will be scrapped

The Telegraph: “BBC will be forced to scrap licence fee and downsize, says Boris Johnson’s aides

Peter Stubley, Independent: ”Downing Street ‘vows to abolish BBC license fee’

BBC: “BBC licence fee: Tory MPs warn No 10 against fight

Breaking up is hard to do

Staff, The Ringer: “The 50 greatest breakup songs of all time