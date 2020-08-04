Voters To Decide Candidates, Issues In Missouri Primary Election Today

Voters are heading to the polls today for the August Primary Election. Polls opened at 6 this morning, and they’ll remain open until 7 tonight.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said all regular polling places are open as well as five central polling locations. Places where anyone can cast a ballot today are the MSU Davis-Harrington Welcome Center, the main campuses of Mercy and CoxHealth and the CU Bus Transit Center. The Greene County Historic Courthouse is also a central polling location, but Schoeller said it could take longer to vote there since the county clerk’s office is a busy place on Election Day.

"Just remember to bring a copy of your i.d. For example, your driver's license or non-driver's license i.d. or your voter i.d. card. Those will make sure you'll be able to vote," he said.

According to Schoeller, his office is working to be sure that voters stay as safe as possible as they cast their ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

"For every polling location, for each check-in station where a voter would go to check in, we've got Plexiglass shields that have been added," he said. "Of course, we've continued since early this March to add in additional sanitizing methods in terms of the cleaners we've added and the sanitizing wipes."

There are markings on the floor to keep voters six feet apart, and two people at each polling site are tasked with cleaning and with communicating with voters.

Voters at polling locations within the city limits of Springfield are required to wear masks unless health conditions prevent them from doing so. If voters don’t have a mask, Schoeller said there will be some provided for them at the door.

He expects about a 27 percent voter turnout today.

