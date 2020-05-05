Voters Seeking To Avoid COVID-19 Can Apply For Absentee Ballots

The Boone County Clerk’s Office is mailing sample ballots and notices of polling places to voters this week in advance of the June 2 municipal election.

Those mailings will include applications for absentee ballots for those who want to avoid exposure to COVID-19.

“Voters are encouraged to consider applying for an absentee ballot if they are following CDC and/or local public health department directives to stay-at-home, quarantine, or stay in confinement to avoid exposure to COVID-19 illness,” Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said in a Monday news release.

In addition to the mailed applications, citizens can apply online for an absentee ballot at vote.boonemo.org. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. May 20. Absentee ballots must be received by the clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on election day.

Lennon also said in the release that voters should pay close attention to the notice of polling place that will be included in the mailings. Many polling places will change as a result of the pandemic.

