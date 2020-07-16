Watch Candidates For 3 House Races Discuss Issues Ahead Of August Primary

Missouri voters in three state House districts can learn where candidates stand ahead of the Tuesday, August 4 primary election through recorded, virtual forums. Links to the recorded forums are below.

The three virtual forums highlight those running for seats in the 130th, 131st and 134th districts in southwest Missouri.

The 130th encompasses western Greene County; the 131st includes parts of Greene County north of Springfield; and the 134th includes part of the Springfield metro area. You can find out which House district you live in by clicking here; make sure only "Current District: House Districts" is selected before typing in your address and hitting "Enter."

You can view the recorded candidate forums here:

The forums were organized by a coalition spearheaded by the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri, with these Missouri House candidate forums facilitated by Leadership Springfield. KSMU is part of the collaboration bringing these forums to the community.

Here is a map of Missouri House of Representatives districts: https://www.house.mo.gov/billtracking/maps/house.pdf

