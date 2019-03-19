WATCH LIVE: Mayoral Town Hall — Millennial Edition

Eleven candidates are running for mayor of Kansas City, Missouri.

Residents will cast their votes in the primary on April 2, narrowing the field to two candidates ahead of the general election on June 18. Residents will also be asked to vote for city council members, and to weigh in on a plan proposed by outgoing Mayor Sly James to fund pre-kindergarten education with a ⅜ cents sales tax that would generate $30 million a year for the next ten years.

Tonight at the World War I Museum and Memorial, candidates speak with young voters who are interested in the city's future.

The event is presented by KCUR Generation Listen, The Modernists, GenKC and Young Friends of the Kansas City Public Library.

