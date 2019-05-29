Weather Officials And Residents Take Stock Of Tornado Damage In Linwood, Kansas

Updated at 9:25 a.m. with statement from Kansas governor — Weather officials are assessing the damage from Tuesday night's long-track tornado through eastern Kansas and expect to have an estimation of how strong it was later Wednesday.



The most affected areas look to be a stretch from southeast Lawrence to north of Eudora and into Linwood, the National Weather Service said.

A couple dozen minor injuries were reported on Tuesday night. The Leavenworth and Douglas County Emergency Management offices did not have immediate updates. But law enforcement officials warned people to stay away while residents cleaned up debris.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will not tour the affected areas until Thursday. But in a news release, she thanked first responders and all organizations and volunteers who helped in the storm's aftermath.

She specifically mentioned Douglas, Leavenworth, Mitchell, Russell, Trego and Wyandotte counties as being affected by tornadoes, saying the state is "working closely with your local emergency management personnel to get you the resources and support you need."

To decide the tornado's rating — that is the estimated intensity of the winds — teams from the National Weather Service offices in Kansas City and Topeka will look at the path of the twister, where it first touched down and the destruction left behind. The Topeka office said it expects to have a preliminary rating later Wednesday.



Our survey crews will be heading out shortly to survey damage from the two #tornadoes that we know of. A proper survey takes time and we'll have more information for you later today. #mowx #kswx #KC pic.twitter.com/JF9Ziv0xxM— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 29, 2019

Late Tuesday, President Donald Trump agreed to an emergency federal disaster declaration for 18 Kansas counties, but that was mostly for flooding around the state. Kelly said in a statement that, "with additional devastating storms hitting several communities ... this may only be the beginning of the support Kansas needs."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

