Webb City Farmers Market Offers Coupons to WIC Participants

A small town Farmers Market in the Ozarks is giving coupons to low-income mothers and children so they can get fresh produce, meat and eggs.

The Webb City Farmer’s Market does local fundraising to be able to give five dollar coupons to families on the WIC program.

WIC is a nutritional and food program for low-income women and children. But the Farmer’s Market’s coupons don’t come from government funds.

The market manager, Rachael Lynch, says the market wants to supply nutritious foods to lower income families.

“It’s important for children to have nutrition that they need during their first few years of development. And I guess that’s why we targeted the WIC program because it does serve to women and children of a young age," Lynch said.

The coupon program lasts until those private funds run out.

The market is open on Saturdays in Webb City from 9 to noon, rain or shine.

