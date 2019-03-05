Wednesday: Addressing The Affordable Housing Crisis In St. Louis, East St. Louis

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" during the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Urban Strategies, Inc., a national nonprofit based in St. Louis, is among several organizations working to ameliorate an affordable housing crisis.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh will talk with Esther Shin, president of Urban Strategies.

Shin is on the team responsible for managing a $30 million Choice Neighborhood Grant that helps improve life in north St. Louis. The group is also involved in managing a grant intended to help residents of East St. Louis.

Related to the affordable housing crisis is a so-called “disincentive to work,” wherein government housing benefits decrease as time worked increases.

Urban Strategies describes the issue with the following scenario:

“In St. Louis, a single mother with a 4-year-old child who works part time for 20 hours a week at a minimum-wage job so that she can be at home with her child, earns $7,956 a year,” the nonprofit states. “That mother qualifies for a housing benefit of approximately $577 a month and is expected to pay $199 or 30 percent of her monthly income on rent, leaving her with $5,304 a year for other expenses.

“If she were to take a full-time minimum wage job earning $15,912 a year, her housing benefit would drop to $379 a month and her share of rent would increase to $397 a month. She will now have to pay for child care, which averages $776 a month, leaving her with $1,920 a year for other expenses. She is better off not working full time.”

Do you have a question about affordable housing in Missouri or Illinois? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our new St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Jon Lewis give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

