Wednesday Event Will Remember 1906 Springfield Lynching of Three Black Men

City officials, school children, and faith leaders will gather Wednesday on Park Central Square to remember a painful moment in Springfield’s history.

They plan to dedicate a historical marker to remember three African American men who were lynched by a mob that stormed the jail in 1906, looking to punish someone for the alleged rape of a white woman.

According to local historians interviewed in a 2010 KSMU's Sense of Place story on the lynching, two of those men who were attacked, Horace Duncan and Fred Coker, had been arrested as suspects—but were then released when their employer said they couldn’t have been the attackers because they had been at work all night. They were released, then detained again, the second time reportedly for their own safety.

After the mob of people broke into the jail, Duncan and Coker were forced to walk from the jail down Boonville Avenue to the Square, where they were then hung from a large, iron structure that supported street car wires.

The mob then returned to the jail and did the same to an inmate named Will Allen, who became the third victim of the 1906 lynching.

According to a press release from the City of Springfield, a local coalition of community leaders is organizing Wednesday’s remembrance along with the Equal Justice Initiative, or EJI. The EJI works across the country to recognize the traumatic era of lynching.

Springfield Public Schools is also participating in Wednesday’s ceremony.

Organizers say it’s essential to acknowledge the impact this singular event had—and continues to have—on Springfield.

Wednesday’s event will take place at 10 AM on Park Central Square, and it’s open to the public.

