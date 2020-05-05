Wednesday: Exploring Afro-Latin Music’s Midwestern Impact

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Since 1996, Club Viva in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood has been the spot for locals to get their salsa fix. It’s been a home to dance enthusiasts and party goers alike, who attend themed nights for Latin music and reggae.

This music of the Caribbean and Latin America draws heavily on African roots. The layers of Latino identity reflect Latin America’s long, oppressive colonial history, when indigenous Americans, Europeans, Africans and Asians intermixed.

More African slaves were sent to Spanish and Portuguese colonies — particularly those in the Caribbean — than to North America. Their music infused the culture around them, providing the building blocks for styles such as salsa, rumba, merengue, bachata, as well as serving as a major influence on jazz and pop.



On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will learn more about the political and cultural significance of Afro-Latin music here in the Midwest.

Joining the conversation will be Pablo Sanhueza, known as the region’s premier salsa and Latin jazz percussionist. He recently gave a talk on Afro-Latin music as part of the State Historical Society of Missouri’s “Show Me Missouri” speaker series. The presentation focused on the political exiles and immigrants who arrived in the Kansas City region in the 1970s and 1980s, exploring how they created spaces to remain connected to their shared culture through music and dance.

Also joining Wednesday’s conversation will be Carmen Guynn. She’s a salsa instructor and the artistic director and owner of Almas Del Ritmo Dance Company. Ten years ago, she founded the St. Louis International Salsa Bachata Congress.

