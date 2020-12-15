Wednesday: Exploring The Ins And Outs Of Vaccine Distribution In St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s new coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. By Monday, the very first St. Louisans got their first shot of the vaccine.

The national mood is celebratory, but there are also life-changing decisions to be made. There are questions of who gets vaccinated first, and who has to wait. There are also challenges in getting enough people to take the vaccine. According to Pew Research, 21% of U.S. adults do not intend to get vaccinated and are “pretty certain” more information will not change their mind.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll explore the ins and outs of local distribution — and why some healthcare workers are getting left behind in the first round. We’ll also discuss the public health messaging necessary to get everyone on board.

Joining the discussion will be St. Louis Public Radio health reporter Sarah Fentem, internal medicine physician Dr. Mimi Vo and Washington University public health professor Matthew Kreuter.

What questions do you have about the COVID-19 vaccine? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

