Wednesday: FastDemocracy Lets You Track Government In Action In 50 States

Three years ago, Fast Democracy was just a Google spreadsheet. Sara Baker, who works as policy director for the ACLU of Missouri, found herself frustrated by the intricacies of following nearly 700 bills making their way through the state legislature. Her husband, Anatolij Gelimson, put his coding skills to work on a spreadsheet to track the bills’ progress.

His efforts helped Baker cut through the chaos.

“One of my lobbying friends in Jefferson City said it was the most romantic thing a political nerd could do for their partner,” Baker joked. “I can't say I disagree!”

And Gelimson didn’t stop there. The couple began to talk about how they could put the technology he created to use in the service of greater transparency, and that led to a platform and then a company, both called Fast Democracy. The website and its app offer alerts, aggregated tweets, bill comparison features and more. If you want to keep an eye on something going on at the statehouse, Fast Democracy could be the assist you didn’t know you needed.

And it’s no longer just the statehouse in Jefferson City. After winning funding from Arch Grants and working out the kinks in beta mode, the couple’s startup has ramped up in a big way. Fast Democracy now tracks all 50 state legislatures and Congress, with a free version designed to help activists and a paid one for professionals. Beginning this month, it also has a new CEO.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Baker and Gelimson will discuss their invention and the way they hope it will change democracy. The company’s chief innovation officer and chief technology officer, respectively, they will discuss the hurdles they’ve overcome to get to this point and what comes next for their company.

