Wednesday: Future Of Shipping-Container Grocery Stores Along MetroLink Awaits Bi-State Decision

In January, St. Louis’ regional transit agency considered taking on operation of the embattled Loop Trolley — and ultimately declined to do so. At this month’s meeting of the Bi-State Development board, a totally different project’s future will come before the agency for consideration: the two shipping-container-sized grocery stores located along MetroLink in north St. Louis County.

The stores, which are operated by the nonprofit Link Market, opened about two years ago, initially as part of a grant-funded pilot initiative with Bi-State and the Missouri Foundation for Health. They were hailed as a fresh way to address the region’s food deserts. But this past summer, as reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Tony Messenger, Link Market founder Jeremy Goss learned Bi-State had concerns about his stores’ financial viability long term.

After a meeting of various parties in St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s office, the shipping-container markets got an extension from Bi-State. And at the next Bi-State board meeting, set for Feb. 21, members will consider a proposal to donate the shipping containers, which the agency owns, to the Link Market.



The Post-Dispatch’s Andrew Nguyen has been following this story in recent months, and on Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air he’ll join Sarah Fenske to discuss where things stand. Also participating in the conversation will be Goss. In addition, the segment will include comments from Bi-State’s vice president for economic development, John Langa, and from area residents.

Have you made use of the Link Market’s shipping-container grocery stores as part of your everyday life? What do you think of them as an option for food access in our region? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

