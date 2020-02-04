Wednesday: Get To Know James Biko, CAM's New DJ-In-Residence

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Last week, the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis announced the latest multidisciplinary artist patrons can expect to see at the space during its First Fridays and other CAM events. James Biko is an East St. Louis-born and St. Louis-based artist prominent in the local hip-hop and soul scene.

He’s been on the radar of music aficionados in the city, and is a ten-time Riverfront Times Music Award winner. He also co-hosts the “Rawthentic” radio program, with Cleo Jones on KDHX, which plays hip-hop, R&B and soul on Thursday evenings.



Besides the local recognition, Biko has also performed at national and international music festivals. On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Biko will join host Sarah Fenske to talk about his new residency and musical process.

Related Event

What: James Biko at CAM’s First Friday

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

Where: Contemporary Art Museum (3750 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108)

