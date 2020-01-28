Wednesday: How Kaldi's Is Teaching Women in Rwanda The Coffee Business

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the 11 a.m. hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Kaldi’s Coffee is a St. Louis company. It roasts its beans here and ships them from here. Most of its seventeen cafes are in the region as well. Other than a few outlets in the Atlanta area, Kaldi’s lacks a physical presence outside Missouri.

But in recent years, Kaldi’s co-owner Tricia Zimmer Ferguson has been spending time far from the Midwest — in Rwanda. It’s not just because the company sources many of its beans there (although that’s certainly a big part of it). Ferguson is also working with the nation’s only women’s college, Akilah Institute. A group from Kaldi’s is committed to teaching its students about the coffee and tea industries, opening career opportunities for them.



On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Tricia Zimmer Ferguson will join us to discuss her work with the Akilah Institute. Karen Sherman, president of Akilah Institute and author of “Brick by Brick: Building Hope and Opportunity for Women Survivors Everywhere,” will join the conversation to share more about Akilah’s efforts to help Rwandan women achieve economic independence.

