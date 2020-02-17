Wednesday: Lambert TSA Manager Reflects On Ambassador Award, Everyday Airport Shenanigans

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

For the occasional traveler, the term “TSA” likely conjures images of opening laptop bags, taking off shoes, lifting arms over head and hoping against hope that there’s no spare change hiding in a pocket. But for TSA manager Robert Davis, that scene has about as much to do with customer service as it does airport security — and earlier this month he was honored for his efforts in a big way.

Lambert St. Louis International Airport named him Ambassador of the Year at the airport’s annual employee celebration. The kudos came as part of the airport’s Catch Us Giving program, with Davis nominated alongside more than 1,350 other individuals who work at Lambert, after he helped an international traveler avoid what could have otherwise turned into a travel nightmare.

Davis — who has worked for the Transportation Security Administration ever since its inception in 2002, and always at Lambert St. Louis International Airport throughout the 18 years since — will join host Sarah Fenske during St. Louis on the Air Wednesday.

Also joining the conversation will be Davis’ boss, Shayne Danielson. He’s the deputy assistant federal security director for screening, overseeing airport security at Lambert.

