Wednesday: Legal Roundtable To Dive Into Latest Local, National Developments

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio executive editor Shula Neuman will discuss current issues pertaining to the law with a panel of legal experts.

Potential topics includethe recent wave of anti-abortion bills passed in Missouri, Alabama and other states; last week's espionage indictment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange; and the legal implications involving the indictment of former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.



Joining the discussion will be:

Mary Fox, J.D., St. Louis chief public defender

Mark Smith, J.D., associate vice chancellor of students at Washington University

William Freivogel, J.D., journalism professor at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale

