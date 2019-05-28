 Wednesday: Legal Roundtable To Dive Into Latest Local, National Developments | KBIA

Wednesday: Legal Roundtable To Dive Into Latest Local, National Developments

By 47 minutes ago

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio executive editor Shula Neuman will discuss current issues pertaining to the law with a panel of legal experts.

Potential topics includethe recent wave of anti-abortion bills passed in Missouri, Alabama and other states; last week's espionage indictment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange; and the legal implications involving the indictment of former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger

Joining the discussion will be:

  • Mary Fox, J.D., St. Louis chief public defender
  • Mark Smith, J.D., associate vice chancellor of students at Washington University
  • William Freivogel, J.D., journalism professor at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex HeuerEvie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and the call screener is Charlie McDonald.

Copyright 2019 St. Louis Public Radio. To see more, visit St. Louis Public Radio.