Wednesday Marks Last Day to Register to Vote in Missouri for April 6 Election

Wednesday is that last day eligible citizens in Missouri can register to vote ahead of the April 6 election.

The election on Tuesday, April 6, is the annual school and municipal election.On the Boone County ballot will be the candidates vying for two Columbia School Board seats.

According to Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, people looking to register to vote can go to the Boone County Clerk or the Missouri Secretary of State's website to fill out a voter registration form by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

