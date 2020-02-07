Wednesday: Michele Norris, Aisha Sultan And Colleen Starkloff On Diversity And Taking Action

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Increasingly more companies, organizations and governmental entities are establishing formal units focused on diversity and inclusion — the St. Louis County Police Department is one recent example in the bi-state region. But even as awareness of the importance of diversity and inclusion grows, it can sometimes seem like something that all too often gets stuck at the level of lip service rather than leading to real change.

Webster University is aiming to move the needle “From Conversation to Action” over the course of its four-day Diversity & Inclusion Conference set for Feb. 24 to 27. All of the sessions are free and open to the public, with journalist and former NPR host Michele Norris, founder of The Race Card Project, giving the keynote address.

St. Louis’ own Aisha Sultan, a nationally syndicated columnist and independent filmmaker, will be honored with the university’s annual Champion for All award. Sultan’s documentary “Unpacking Assumptions” will be screened during the conference, which promises to dig into everything from workplace issues, to how to be an ally, to the intersectionality of disability.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Norris and Sultan as well as Colleen Starkloff, co-founder of the locally based Starkloff Disability Institute. All three guests are known for doing the kind of nitty-gritty work that leads to real progress around diversity and inclusion.



Related Event

What: From Conversation to Action

When: Various times Monday, February 24, to Thursday, February 27, 2020

Where: Webster University Main Campus (470 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119)

NOTE: All sessions are free and open to the public. Register online.

