Wednesday: Millet, Van Goh, Dalí Paintings On Display In New St. Louis Art Museum Exhibit

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour Wednesday.

The St. Louis Art Museum has opened an exhibition that its curators say acknowledges the contributions of a largely forgotten artist who was instrumental in the birth of modern art: 19th-century French painter Jean-François Millet.

The exhibition, “Millet and Modern Art: From Van Gogh to Dalí,” is on display now through May 17.

Millet’s work features landscapes, nudes and other work that inspired other artists such as Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Simon Kelly, curator of modern and contemporary art at the St. Louis Art Museum. He is the co-curator of the exhibition along with Maite van Dijk, senior curator at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

Related Event

What: “Millet and Modern Art: From Van Gogh to Dalí”

When: Now through May 17, 2020

Where: St. Louis Art Museum (1 Fine Arts Dr., St. Louis, MO 63110)

More information and to purchase tickets

