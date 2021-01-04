Wednesday: MoBot Discovered About 200 New Plants In 2020 — Here’s How

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The Missouri Botanical Garden proved crucial to plant conservation studies over the past year: All told, the organization discovered about 200 plant species, roughly 10% of what scientists identified worldwide in 2020.

In order to best save a plant from extinction, its existence needs to be recorded first, and the process to describe the new plants can sometimes take decades of research.

One example is a small forest tree found in Central America and South America. MoBot researcher Charlotte Taylor described the faramea stoneana plant after studying its specimens collected over a 40-year period. The plant was named after one of the plant’s main research leaders, Don Stone, who ran the Organization for Tropical Studies.

Some new discoveries made their way to St. Louis. The blephilia woffordii is a wood mint found in Tennessee. MoBot’s Aaron Floden is cultivating the species in the garden’s center in St. Louis.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Missouri Botanical Garden President Peter Wyse Jackson and Senior Vice President of Science Jim Miller will share more examples of new discoveries and talk about the overarching view and particularities of this work.

