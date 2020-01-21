Wednesday: New Harvard Fellowship Boosts 6 St. Louis Visual Artists

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the 10 a.m. hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. NOTE: St. Louis Public Radio is committed to airing coverage of the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. “St. Louis on the Air” will continue during this time, and will always be available via streaming at noon and 7 p.m., but initial broadcast times may vary. Stay tuned to our website, Twitter and Facebook page for the latest. And, our episodes will always be available wherever you get your podcasts.

This spring, a cohort of six talented visual artists will head to Cambridge, Massachusetts, as part of a new initiative founded by local changemaker Kareem "Tef Poe" Jackson and Harvard professor (and Missouri native) Walter Johnson.

The Commonwealth Project at Harvard University aims to model a new way for universities to engage with social problems through service and collaboration, with a special focus on St. Louis. The half-dozen local artists were selected for its new #IntheCity Visual Arts Fellowship last November.



The six St. Louis fellows will be tasked with answering the question: “What is St. Louis to you?” From November 2019 through May 2020, the visual artists will work closely with Tef Poe, artist, activist and former Charles Warren Center for Studies in American History Fellow; Walter Johnson, Winthrop Professor of History and African and African American Studies and director of the Charles Warren Center for Studies in American History; and De Nichols, STL artist, activist and Harvard Loeb fellow.

Joining host Sarah Fenske on Wednesday's St. Louis on the Air to discuss the fellowship will be Tef Poe and two visual artists and 2020 Harvard Commonwealth fellows: Collin Elliot and Nyara Williams.

The fellowship will lead to a partnered exhibition in St. Louis and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The first exhibition will be hosted by the Griot Museum of Black History in north St. Louis. The second will open in a gallery within Harvard University’s Center for Government and International Studies in late April 2020.

