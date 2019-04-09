Wednesday: NGA, SLU And The 21st-Century Geospatial Ecosystem

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has plans to break ground on a $1.75 billion complex in north St. Louis this year. But this growing industry has implications for realms outside of national security, too – from satellites and GPS to food and water security.

Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air will include a discussion with guests from NGA and Saint Louis University about the future of the geospatial ecosystem in our region.



Joining the conversation will be:

David Berczek, chief of the NGA Office of Corporate Communications, West

Ken Olliff, director of the Saint Louis University Research Institute

Have a question or comment about this topic? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. “St. Louis on the Air” producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Jon Lewis give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

