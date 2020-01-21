Wednesday: St. Louis Public Library Puts Finishing Touches On New Makerspace

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. NOTE: St. Louis Public Radio is committed to airing coverage of the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. “St. Louis on the Air” will continue during this time, and will always be available via streaming at noon and 7 p.m., but initial broadcast times may vary. Stay tuned to our website, Twitter and Facebook page for the latest. And, our episodes will always be available wherever you get your podcasts.

In some ways, the concept behind St. Louis Public Library’s Creative Experience makerspace, located at its downtown branch, sounds pretty simple: It’s a space dedicated to creating things. But as makers of all sorts of stuff know, it can be difficult to bring even the best ideas to fruition without the right tools. And that’s exactly where Creative Experience comes in — providing studio-quality software and equipment to help bring many different kinds of projects to life.

Now, SLPL is adding a second such makerspace to the library district, reinventing existing space at its Barr branch located at Jefferson and Lafayette avenues.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Mary Meyer, manager of Digital Library Services at St. Louis Public Library, and with Justin Struttmann, SLPL’s chief operating officer, about the thinking behind this new space and what patrons can soon expect to see.



