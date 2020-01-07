Wednesday: 'Two Trains Running' Brings August Wilson Back To The Black Rep

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In a series of ten plays, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson chronicled the black experience in 20th century America. The plays are collectively known as “the Century Cycle,” with each play set in a different decade — nine of them in the same Pittsburgh neighborhood in which Wilson grew up.

As St. Louis’ premiere black theatre company since 1976, the Black Rep has a long history of performing Wilson’s plays. In fact, it was only the third company in the U.S. to complete the cycle.



This weekend, the company will be honored for its completion of the cycle by Christopher Rawson of the Pittsburgh Gazette. And, as part of its ongoing attempt at the cycle a second time, it will also mount the Wilson play set in the 1960s.

“Two Trains Running” tells the story of regulars at a Pittsburgh diner grappling with the civil rights movement, eminent domain and the threat of an urban renewal program that will change their neighborhood. The production stars Broadway actor James A. Williams, and will also feature the company’s founder and producing director, Ron Himes, in a supporting role.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Himes will join us to discuss “Two Trains Running” and his long affinity for Wilson’s work.

Related Event

What: Two Trains Running

When: January 8-26, 2020

Where: Edison Theatre at Washington University, 6465 Forsyth Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63105

