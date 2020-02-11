Wednesday: UMSL, Wash U Orchestras Combine Forces For Concert Featuring Video Game Favorites

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

For about a year, Darwin Aquino has been serving as conductor of the orchestras at both the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Washington University. And on Tuesday evening, the two groups under his direction rehearsed together for the first time ever. Final preparations are underway for their distinctive concert this Sunday, where they’ll combine musical forces to present music from several popular video games, films and more.

The free performance at the 560 Music Center is billed as a family-friendly affair highlighting the talents of more than 100 young musicians.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Aquino about some of the highlights and why the Dominican-born conductor and composer is especially thrilled about this performance.



What: WUSTL Music & UMSL Music Unite

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020

Where: 560 Music Center (560 Trinity Ave., University City, MO 63130)

