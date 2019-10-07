Wednesday: What Makes A Workplace Where Women Thrive

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Women comprise nearly half of the United States’ civilian labor force, according to the Department of Labor’s latest statistics. Yet their annual median earnings — about $42,000 — still fall about $10,000 short of the median paycheck men see each year. And along with the compensation gap, other workforce gender-equity disparities remain common for many industries and employers.

The Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis aims to measure progress on that front with its Women in the Workplace Employment Scorecard. The voluntary rating system, which is currently underway for this year, includes a voluntary employer survey exploring policies, practices and work culture.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Women’s Foundation Executive Director Lisa Weingarth about the organization’s findings on what makes a company work for women. The conversation will also include the perspectives of local working women on what makes their environment a great one — and what doesn’t.



